

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar retreated against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday, as job openings came in below expectations in October.



Data from the Labor Department showed that U.S. job openings decreased to 8.7 million in October from a downwardly revised 9.35 million in the prior month. Economists had expected the figure to rise to 9.3.



The greenback eased to 0.8728 against the franc, 1.2651 against the pound and 1.0838 against the euro, reversing from an early 4-day high of 0.8759, 8-day high of 1.2598 and a multi-week high of 1.0801, respectively.



The greenback pulled back to 0.6579 against the aussie, 0.6156 against the kiwi and 1.3562 against the loonie, from an early nearly 2-week high of 0.6547 and 5-day highs of 0.6125 and 1.3591, respectively.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 0.86 against the franc, 1.31 against the pound, 1.10 against the euro, 0.68 against the aussie, 0.63 against the kiwi and 1.32 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken