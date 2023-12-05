Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Ist diese Lithium-Aktie das nächste 1.000%-Projekt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EUSK | ISIN: FI4000561576 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RT0
Frankfurt
05.12.23
08:22 Uhr
0,868 Euro
-0,086
-9,01 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALOE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALOE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1101,15011:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.12.2023 | 15:30
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Creditor Applies Valoe Oyj for Bankruptcy. Valoe Submits a Debt Restructuring Application and Continues its Financial Negotiations

Valoe Corporation Inside information 5 December 2023 at 16.25 Finnish time

According to the bankruptcy application, the claim is approximately 311,000 euros. Valoe has decided to file a Debt Restructuring Application and continue its financial negotiations.

Valoe has received a financial commitment from an American partner. This investor is an industrial partner and, if the financial negotiations are successful, is committed to financing and developing Valoe in the long term so that its promising position as a supplier of vehicle integrated solar technology is adequately resourced. However, the negotiations have taken longer than expected. Valoe continues financial negotiations also with other interested investors and financiers.

In Mikkeli 5 December 2023

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.