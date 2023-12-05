

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) are among 50 companies and organizations that have founded a group dedicated to open-source artificial intelligence work.



The AI Alliance will focus on the responsible development of AI technology, including safety and security tools, according to a statement Tuesday. The group also will look to increase the number of open-source AI models to develop new hardware and team up with academic researchers.



The AI Alliance will begin its work with the formation of member-driven working groups, and also establish a governing board and technical oversight committee. It will also establish overall project standards and guidelines.



The other founding members and collaborators include AMD, Anyscale, CERN, Cerebras, Cleveland Clinic, Cornell University, Dartmouth, Dell Technologies, EPFL, ETH, Hugging Face, Imperial College London, Intel, INSAIT, Linux Foundation, MLCommons, MOC Alliance operated by Boston University and Harvard University, NASA, NSF, Oracle, Partnership on AI, Red Hat, Roadzen, ServiceNow, Sony Group, Stability AI, University of California Berkeley, University of Illinois, University of Notre Dame, The University of Tokyo, Yale University and others.



Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO: 'The progress we continue to witness in AI is a testament to open innovation and collaboration across communities of creators, scientists, academics and business leaders. This is a pivotal moment in defining the future of AI. IBM is proud to partner with like-minded organizations through the AI Alliance to ensure this open ecosystem drives an innovative AI agenda underpinned by safety, accountability and scientific rigor.'



Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs of Meta: 'We believe it's better when AI is developed openly - more people can access the benefits, build innovative products and work on safety. The AI Alliance brings together researchers, developers and companies to share tools and knowledge that can help us all make progress whether models are shared openly or not. We're looking forward to working with partners to advance the state-of-the-art in AI and help everyone build responsibly.'



