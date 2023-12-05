

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended marginally up on Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses, after a somewhat lackluster session.



The benchmark SMI ended up 12.37 points or 0.11% at 10,964.81. The index moved between 10,915.76 and 10,979.14.



Roche Holding gained 1.89% after the company's unit Genentech announced positive results from the Phase III INAVO120 study of the combination of inavolisib with palbociclib and fulvestrant as a potential first-line treatment option in metastatic breast cancer.



Geberit climbed about 2.2%. ABB, Kuehne & Nagel, Lonza Group and Sika ended higher by 1 to 1.5%.



Richemont advanced nearly 1%. Zurich Insurance Company, Logitech International and Holcim posted modest gains.



UBS Group, Alcon and Novartis ended down 1.82%, 1.56% and 1.25%, respectively.



In the Mid Price Index, ams OSRAM AG soared 9.17%. Julius Baer gained nearly 3.5%, while Meyer Burger Tech and Sandoz both gained 3.03%.



Belimo Holding and Georg Fischer ended higher by 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively.



Straumann Holding and Tecan Group both ended more than 1.5% down. SIG Combibloc, Swatch Group, Barry Callebaut and Helvetia also closed weak.



