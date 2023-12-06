

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L, BTI) said on Wednesday that it expects to meet its financial outlook for the full year, supported by a strong performance.



The company also said, 'In 2023 we will take an accounting non-cash adjusting impairment charge of around £25bn. This accounting adjustment mainly relates to some of our acquired U.S. combustibles brands, as we now assess their carrying value and useful economic lives over an estimated period of 30 years. Accordingly, we will commence amortisation of the remaining value of our U.S. combustibles brands from January 2024.'



For the full year, the company expects to register low end of 3 percent to 5 percent organic constant currency revenue growth.



For the full year, British American Tobacco projects mid-single figure constant currency adjusted income per share growth, including around 2 percent transactional foreign exchange headwind.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken