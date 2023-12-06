

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate increased somewhat in November to the highest level in more than one-and a-half years, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.8 percent in November from a stable rate of 4.7 percent in October. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.5 percent.



Moreover, this was the highest jobless rate since March 2022, when it was 5.0 percent.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed increased to 132,700 in November from 131,800 in October. A year ago, it was 120,100.



Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 12.8 percent from 12.6 percent.



