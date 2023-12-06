

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taking key measures to reduce the power consumption of cooling equipment would cut at least 60 per cent of predicted greenhouse gas emissions from the cooling sector, according to a new report published during the COP28 climate talks in Dubai.



The Global Cooling Watch report, titled 'Keeping it Chill: How to meet cooling demands while cutting emissions', was released by the UN Environment Program-led Cool Coalition Tuesday. It lays out sustainable cooling measures in three areas: passive cooling, higher-energy efficiency standards, and a faster phase down of climate-warming refrigerants.



The report is released in support of the Global Cooling Pledge, a joint initiative between the United Arab Emirates as host of COP28 and the Cool Coalition.



More than 60 countries signed up to the Pledge with commitments to reduce the climate impact of the cooling sector.



Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP, called on countries and the cooling sector to act immediately to ensure low-carbon cooling growth.



Based on current growth trends, cooling equipment represent 20 per cent of total electricity consumption, and is expected to more than double by 2050. Greenhouse gas emissions from power consumption will increase, alongside leakage of refrigerant gases, most of which have a much higher global warming potential than carbon dioxide. Emissions from cooling are predicted to account for more than 10 per cent of global emissions in 2050.



The report outlines key actions to take in passive cooling strategies, higher energy efficiency standards and a faster phase down of climate-warming hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants through the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol.



