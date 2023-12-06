

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Largely reflecting a pullback in the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in the month of October.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit increased to $64.3 billion in October from a revised $61.2 billion in September.



Economists had expected the trade deficit to rise to $64.1 billion from the $61.5 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The wider trade deficit came as the value of exports slumped by 1.0 percent to $258.8 billion in October after surging by 2.3 percent to $261.4 billion in September.



Export of consumer goods showed a significant decrease, while exports of automotive vehicles, parts and engines also fell, offsetting an increase in exports of industrial supplies and materials.



Meanwhile, the report said the value of imports inched up by 0.2 percent to $323.0 billion in October after spiking by 2.7 percent to $322.6 billion in September.



A notable increase in imports of capital goods was partly offset by a drop in imports of automotive vehicles, parts and engines.



The Commerce Department also said the goods deficit widened to $89.8 billion in October from $86.3 billion in September, while the services surplus rose to $25.5 billion from $25.2 billion.



