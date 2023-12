CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Bank of Canada kept its policy rate steady at 5 percent. Following the announcement, the loonie traded mixed against its major opponents. While it rose against the yen, it changed little against the rest of major rivals.



The loonie was trading at 108.66 against the yen, 1.4628 against the euro, 1.3564 against the greenback and 0.8924 against the aussie around 10:05 am ET.



