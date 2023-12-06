

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc moved up against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The franc rose to 0.8728 against the greenback and 168.64 against the yen, from its early lows of 0.8760 and 167.84, respectively.



The franc touched 0.9425 against the euro, its highest level since October 20.



Against the pound, the franc advanced to a 6-day high of 1.0995.



The currency is poised to find resistance around 0.86 against the greenback, 170.5 against the yen, 0.94 against the euro and 1.08 against the pound.



