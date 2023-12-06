

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures gained on Thursday as the dollar stayed subdued after data showing a smaller than expected increase in U.S. private sector employment helped raise optimism the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates sometime early next year.



The dollar index, which dropped to 103.87, recovered to 104.08 as the day progressed, recording a marginal gain.



Gold futures for February ended higher by $11.60 at $2,047.90 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended down $0.318 at $24.112 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.7345 per pound, down $0.0495 from the previous close.



'It appears gold traders are waiting for the main events over the next week, being US jobs on Friday, US inflation on Tuesday, and the Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday,' says Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA, UK & EMEA.



A report from payroll processor ADP showed private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of November, rising by 103,000 jobs, after climbing by a downwardly revised 106,000 jobs in October.



Economists had expected private sector employment to advance by 130,000 jobs compared to the addition of 113,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The weaker than expected private sector job growth added to recent optimism the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates.



Euro zone government bond yields hit multi-month lows after ECB official Isabel Schnabel told Reuters further interest rate hikes are 'rather unlikely'.



Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area, traded down 0.5 basis point at 2.23 percent to hit a fresh 7-month low.



On Friday, the U.S. Labour Department is scheduled to release its closely watched monthly jobs report, which could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.



Economists currently expect U.S. employment to increase by 185,000 jobs in November after an increase of 150,000 jobs in October. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.9 percent.



