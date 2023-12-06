

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for GameStop Corp. (GME):



Earnings: -$3.1 million in Q3 vs. -$94.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.0 million or $0.00 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.08 per share Revenue: $1.08 billion in Q3 vs. $1.19 billion in the same period last year.



