

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In October, imports were up 3.0 percent on year and exports were down 6.4 percent for a trade surplus of $56.53 billion.



Australia will provide October figures for imports, exports, trade balance and building approvals. In September, imports were up 7.5 percent on month and exports slumped 1.4 percent for a trade surplus of A$6.786 billion. Building approvals are expected to rise 7.5 percent on month and fall 6.1 percent on year after tumbling 4.6 percent on month and 20.6 percent on year in the previous month.



Thailand will see November data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.3 percent on year for overall inflation after slipping 0.31 percent in October. Core CPI is seen higher by an annual 0.6 percent, down from 0.66 percent a month earlier.



