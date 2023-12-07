

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Group Ltd. (BHP), an Australian mining company, on Thursday announced that its Chief Financial Officer, David Lamont has resigned and will remain with the company until February 2025 as a Senior Executive Officer in an advisory capacity.



Vandita Pant will replace him, effective March 1, 2024. She is currently the Chief Commercial Officer and was the Group Treasurer and Head of Europe previously.



Replacing the vacant position left by Vandita will be Rag Udd. He has been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer, effective March 1, 2024. He is currently President Americas.



Johan van Jaarsveld has been appointed Chief Technical Officer, effective March 1, 2024. He is currently the Chief Development Officer of the company.



BHP shares closed at 47.42 AUD, up 0.40% in Australia.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken