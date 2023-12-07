Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.12.2023 | 08:06
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BWA Group Plc - Issue of Equity - Closing of first round of subscriptions

BWA Group Plc - Issue of Equity - Closing of first round of subscriptions

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 07

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

7 December 2023

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", the "Group", or the "Company") (AQSE: BWAP)

Closing of first round of subscriptions

BWA Group Plc [AQSE: BWAP], which holds mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce, further to the notification of 3 November 2023 (the "Notification"), the closing of the first round of subscriptions (the "First Closing") for new ordinary shares of 0.5p each ("Ordinary Shares"). As set out in the Notification, the new Ordinary Shares are being issued at a price of 0.5p per Ordinary Share, accompanied by warrants in the ratio of 1 for 2 ordinary shares subscribed, exercisable into Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.6p per share until 31 October 2024 and 0.75p per share thereafter until 31 October 2026 ("New Shares").

At the First Closing, the Company has raised a total of £457,000 through subscriptions for a total of 91,400,000 New Shares (the "Subscriptions"). The Subscriptions have been received from all three member of the board and directors (the "Board") and two existing substantial shareholders. The Board expects to have a second and final closing round of subscriptions for New Shares on 31 December 2023. The use of funds is as set out in the Notification.

The New Shares will be allotted under the Company's existing unspent share issue authorities and are expected to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market on 12 December 2023 ("Admission"). On Admission, the revised shareholdings of the Directors and Significant Shareholders, will be, to the best knowledge of the Company, as follows:

Name

Current Shareholding

% of Current Share Capital

New Shares

Enlarged Shareholding

% of Enlarged Share Capital

Directors

James Butterfield

57,618,739

11.28%

200,000

57,818,739

9.85%

Jonathan Wearing1

36,540,000

7.16%

60,000,000

96,540,000

16.45%

John Byfield

5,440,000

1.07%

200,000

5,640,000

0.96%

Significant Shareholders

Richard Battersby2

98,337,890

19.26%

1,000,000

99,337,890

16.93%

G & O Energy Investments Limited

57,000,000

11.16%

57,000,000

9.71%

Mr D M Cass

49,782,022

9.75%

30,000,000

79,782,022

13.60%

Alex Borrelli

35,438,469

6.94%

35,438,469

6.04%

Gudmundur Svavarsson

32,049,000

6.28%

32,049,000

5.46%

Mr J Harvey

23,285,193

4.56%

23,285,193

3.97%

Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson

20,859,200

4.08%

20,859,200

3.55%

  1. Mr Wearing's holding includes Tricastle Investments Limited, a company he controls.
  2. Mr Battersby's holding include shares held by The Bank of New York (Nominees) Limited and CGWM Nominees Limited as nominees for Bath Group Limited and Second Neric Limited, both of which companies he controls.

The issue of the New Shares constitutes a related party transaction under the AQSE Growth Market Access Rules. The Board has concluded, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, that the related party transaction are fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

On Admission, the Company will have 602,081,547 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 496,658,507. This figure should be used by shareholders from Admission as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Any shareholder, however, who may wish to subscribe for New Shares may express an interest to the Company by emailing enquiries@bwagroupplc.com.

The Board are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information on the Company, please visit:

http://www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html

or contact:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield

Chairman

+44 (0)7770 225253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Jonathan Wearing

Director

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

Nick Harris/Lauren Wright

+44 (0)20 3328 5656


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated.

Name

James Butterfield

Reason for notification

Director of BWA Group Plc

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Subscription for Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and
volume(s)

200,000
0.5p per share

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

5 Dec 2023

Place of the transaction

N/A

Name

John Byfield

Reason for notification

Director of BWA Group Plc

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Subscription for Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and
volume(s)

200,000
0.5p per share

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

5 Dec 2023

Place of the transaction

N/A

Name

Jonathan Wearing

Reason for notification

Director of BWA Group Plc

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Subscription for Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and
volume(s)

60,000,000
0.5p per share

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

5 Dec 2023

Place of the transaction

N/A


