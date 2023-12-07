

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded slightly lower on Thursday ahead of euro area GDP data for the third quarter due later in the day.



The previous estimate showed that gross domestic product shrunk 0.1 percent sequentially after the 0.2 percent expansion.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 16 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,420 after rising 0.7 percent on Wednesday.



Saint-Gobain shares were down half a percent. The building materials firm has acquired Menkol Industries Private Limited, an Indian manufacturer specializing in high-added value waterproofing systems.



Biopharmaceutical company Ipsen SA rallied 1.7 percent after saying it expects sales to grow at least 7 percent on an average annually for the period 2023-27 at constant exchange rates.



Airline group Air France-KLM slumped 6 percent after JPMorgan analysts cut their rating on the stock.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken