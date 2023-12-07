

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) announced on Thursday that it has appointed Roland Chai as President of European Market Services, with effect from January 1, 2024.



In this role, he will lead Nasdaq's multi-asset trading, clearing, listings, and market services businesses across Europe, including Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania stock exchanges.



Chai, who joined Nasdaq in 2020, has been leading Nasdaq's Marketplace Technology business.



He has served as Chief Risk Officer and led the development and review of Nasdaq's global risk program.



Prior to joining Nasdaq, he had worked as Head of Post-Trade and Group Risk Officer at the Hong Kong Exchange.



