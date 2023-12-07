

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX), a leading provider of hepatitis testing services, announced Thursday it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designed to assess the burden of hepatitis C virus (HCV) in the U.S.



Quest was awarded a multi-year agreement following a competitive bid. The agreement marks a new phase of a decade-long collaboration between Quest and the CDC to improve hepatitis public health research based on insights from laboratory data.



Under the new agreement, Quest will perform both HCV antibody testing and molecular RNA testing using HIPAA-deidentified 'remnant' specimens randomly selected from clinical test specimens. The goal is to gain a better understanding of the burden of hepatitis C infection in the United States.



Quest will provide research consulting, laboratory testing and data analytics services to generate diagnostics insights supporting population health strategy for hepatitis C.



