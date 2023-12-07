

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



The Treasury revealed plans to sell $50 billion worth of three-year notes, $37 billion worth of ten-year notes and $21 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The results of the three-year and ten-year note auctions will be announced next Monday, while the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Tuesday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $48 billion worth of three-year notes, $40 billion worth of ten-year notes and $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, with all three auctions attracting below average demand.



