

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $248.71 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $255.47 million, or $2.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $320.84 million or $2.53 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $2.20 billion from $1.86 billion last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $248.71 Mln. vs. $255.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.96 vs. $2.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.28 -Revenue (Q3): $2.20 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.85 to $4.93 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.135 - $3.170 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $11.77 to $11.85 Full year revenue guidance: $9.549 - $9.584 Bln



