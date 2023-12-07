

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $84.5 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $65.6 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $927.1 million from $848.1 million last year.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $84.5 Mln. vs. $65.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.70 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.48 -Revenue (Q4): $927.1 Mln vs. $848.1 Mln last year.



