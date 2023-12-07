

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to slip 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year after rising 1.2 percent on quarter and 4.8 percent on year in Q2.



Japan also will see October figures for household spending and current account and November numbers for money stock and the Eco Watchers survey. Household spending is expected to slip 0.2 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year after rising 0.3 percent on month and falling 2.8 percent on year in September.



The current account surplus is pegged at 1.85 trillion yen, down from 2.01 trillion yen in September. The M2 money stock in October was up 2.4 percent on year. The Eco Watchers survey is expected to show a score of 49.0, down from 49.5 in October.



Indonesia will see October figures for retail sales; in September, sales were up 1.5 percent on year.



Taiwan will provide November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were down 12.3 percent on year and exports fell 4.5 percent for a trade surplus of $5.77 billion.



South Korea will see October figures for current account; in September, the current account surplus was $5.42 billion.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken