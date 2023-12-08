The Silk Road singer Dimash uses his voice to interpret Chinese mythology.

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Kazakh singer Dimash contributed his voice to the Kazakh-language version of the second season of the CGTN-produced project "Chinese Mythology in Paintings", a series of animations that integrate and promote traditional Chinese culture. Through his vocal talents, Dimash brings to life classic Chinese mythological stories, contributing to diverse cultural exchange.

The second season of "Chinese Mythology in Paintings" officially premiered on December 7. Drawing inspiration from stories and legends recorded in Chinese historical classics, this season focuses on the creation of three classic mythological stories: Shen Nong Tasting Hundred Herbs, Foolish Yugong Moves Mountains, and Yu the Great Tames Floods. The project continues to blend the artistic characteristics of Eastern and Western painting, introducing multimedia products such as extra-long scroll artworks, series animation videos, and offline AR animation experiences.

Dimash, the singer, crosses linguistic boundaries by narrating Chinese mythological stories in Kazakh. He expressed that participating in the dubbing work for "Chinese Mythology in Paintings" was a wonderful experience. It deepened his appreciation for the profound and vast nature of Chinese culture, and he looks forward to paying more attention to and learning about Chinese culture in the future.

It's worth noting that the second season of "Chinese Mythology in Paintings" will sequentially release three animated works: "The Legend of Shen Nong", " 'Foolish' Yugong Moves Mountains" and "Yu the Great Tames Floods". Dimash participated in the Kazakh dubbing for all three episodes, and each episode will be simultaneously released in Chinese, English, and Russian. Dimash pointed out that "Chinese Mythology in Paintings" is beneficial for people from different countries, offering a better understanding of Chinese culture worldwide. He emphasized that to gain a deeper understanding of a nation's worldview, people should study its history, literature, and mythology. Dimash mentioned that mythology is an essential window for understanding the spiritual core of a nation.

Notably, "Chinese Mythology in Paintings" not only integrates the artistic characteristics of both Eastern and Western painting but also incorporates cutting-edge digital technologies such as AR and AI to enhance artistic expression. This approach aims to revitalize excellent traditional Chinese culture for the contemporary era and promote cultural exchange and mutual learning. Dimash mentioned that in his music creation, he also focuses on the fusion of different cultures. To merge different cultures in works, one needs to find a more widely accepted form while adapting to the development of the times and aligning with the preferences of 21st-century young audiences.

In addition to Dimash, Anna Shcherbakova, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics champion in women's singles figure skating, and Sergei Zhonishvili, a top Russian voice actor in film and television, have lent their voices to the "Chinese Mythology in Paintings" series of animated videos. Shcherbakova's dubbing for the first season of "Chinese Mythology in Paintings" was also her debut in voice acting.

