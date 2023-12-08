

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - Telecommunications provider, 1&1 AG (1U1), Friday announced launch of 5G smartphone network services in Europe, which is the first network in Europe to fully depend on the new Open RAN Technology.



The company said in a statement that with this launch now 1&1 network will be easily connected via Telefónica Germany's 5G network.



1&1 O-RAN technology is a private cloud, where all network services are operated on decentralized basis, through conventional servers.



Also, gigabit antennas are used and connected through glass fibre to all data centres.



On Thursday, 1&1's stock closed at 16.58 euros, down 0.96%.



