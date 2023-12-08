

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fintech company, IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L), Friday announced appointment of Breon Corcoran as its new chief executive officer, effective January 29, 2024.



June Felix, the former CEO, had to step down in August due to health reasons.



Currently, Breon works as a non-executive Chair of Auction Technology Group.



Charlie Rozes will continue as Interim CEO and Group CFO until Breon joins, after which he will serve as Group CFO, the company said in a statement.



On Thursday, IG's stock closed at 706.50 pence, up 1.15% on the London Stock Exchange.



