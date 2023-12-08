

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Monks Investment Trust PLC (MNKS.L) Friday said its return before tax for the first half was a loss of 89.45 million pounds, lower than 157.23 million pounds loss in the comparable period last year, helped by decline in loss on investments.



Loss on investment was 96.18 million pounds for the latest six-month period compared with 164.11 million pounds in the previous year.



Net loss narrowed to 91.23 million pounds or 39.97p per share from 158.28 million pounds or 71.03p per share a year ago.



Net asset value per share as on October 31, 2023 was 1,017.2p, down from 1,058.5p as on April 30, 2023.



