

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L), a residential construction company, on Friday reported higher profit before tax for the second half of the year. However, revenue stayed flat.



Further, the company extended its earning guidance by a year till the period ending September 30, 2026.



Profit before tax for the year increased 4.6 percent to 298 million pounds from 284.8 million pounds of last year.



After tax, earnings decreased to 211.5 million pounds or 196.7 pence per share from 221.7 million pounds or 197.9 pence per share in the prior year.



Revenue declined slightly by 0.7 percent to 1.192 billion pounds from 1.2 billion pounds for the same period prior year.



The company is now targeting a pre-tax profit of 1.5 billion pounds across fiscal 2024, 25 and 26. Previously, it was targeting a pre-tax profit of 1.05 billion pounds across two years, ending April 30, 2025.



On Thursday, Berkeley shares closed at 4940 pence, up 1.42% on the London Stock Exchange.



