

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial production continued to decline sharply in October and at the fastest pace in six months, largely due to weak performances in the chemical, electrical, and electronic equipment segments, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production dropped 11.1 percent year-on-year in October, almost in line with the 11.0 percent decline in September. Production has been falling since January.



Further, this was the steepest rate of decline since April, when production had decreased 11.9 percent.



Among sectors, chemical industry output logged the biggest annual decline of 8.7 percent. This was followed by the electrical and electronic equipment segment with a 7.6 percent fall.



Producer confidence in the industry was less negative in November than in October.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken