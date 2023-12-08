Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Ísfélag to the Main Market

Reykjavík, December 8, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in Ísfélag hf.'s shares (Ticker: ISF) will commence today on Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market. Ísfélag belongs to the Consumer Staples sector and is the 32nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* this year. Founded in 1901 Ísfélag hf. is the oldest operating limited company in Iceland. The primary focus of Ísfélag involves the fishing and processing of pelagic fish, whitefish, and shrimp, with its subsidiaries undertaking various associated activities. Furthermore, Ísfélag is one of the largest producers of fish oil and fishmeal in Iceland. With its headquarters in Westman Islands (Vestmannaeyjar= and additional operations in Siglufjörður, in Þorlákshöfn and in Þórshöfn in Iceland, it has 8.9% of the total allocated catch limit of Icelandic fisheries companies. Ísfélag is committed to exemplifying responsible and profitable business practices in harmony with the environment and society. For further information, please visit www.isfelag.is "Ísfélag's listing on Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market marks an important milestone for the company," says Stefán Friðriksson, CEO of Ísfélag. "We anticipate growth opportunities in catchment areas as well as through our affiliates and subsidiaries and aim to strengthen our competitive position in international markets, with, i.a. optimization and further specialization in fishing and processing. We are very pleased with the excellent result of our public offering, which demonstrates investors' confidence in the company and its future. We welcome new shareholders and look forward to working with them." "It is an honor to welcome the oldest operating limited company in Iceland to the Main Market.," says Magnús Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "Ísfélag is a well-established company with an impressive history and ambitious growth plans. The significant interest of investors in Ísfélag's IPO reflects their confidence in the company and the Icelandic fishing industry, being among our core industries. We congratulate everyone at Ísfélag on the listing which supports the company's visibility and attracts a more diverse group of investors." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com MEDIA CONTACT ? Kristín Jóhannsdóttir ? +354 868 9836 ? kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com