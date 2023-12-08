Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
08.12.2023
Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Ísfélag to the Main Market

Reykjavík, December 8, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in
Ísfélag hf.'s shares (Ticker: ISF) will commence today on Nasdaq Iceland's Main
Market. Ísfélag belongs to the Consumer Staples sector and is the 32nd company
to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* this year. 

Founded in 1901 Ísfélag hf. is the oldest operating limited company in Iceland.
The primary focus of Ísfélag involves the fishing and processing of pelagic
fish, whitefish, and shrimp, with its subsidiaries undertaking various
associated activities. Furthermore, Ísfélag is one of the largest producers of
fish oil and fishmeal in Iceland. With its headquarters in Westman Islands
(Vestmannaeyjar= and additional operations in Siglufjörður, in Þorlákshöfn and
in Þórshöfn in Iceland, it has 8.9% of the total allocated catch limit of
Icelandic fisheries companies. Ísfélag is committed to exemplifying responsible
and profitable business practices in harmony with the environment and society.
For further information, please visit www.isfelag.is 

"Ísfélag's listing on Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market marks an important milestone
for the company," says Stefán Friðriksson, CEO of Ísfélag. "We anticipate
growth opportunities in catchment areas as well as through our affiliates and
subsidiaries and aim to strengthen our competitive position in international
markets, with, i.a. optimization and further specialization in fishing and
processing. We are very pleased with the excellent result of our public
offering, which demonstrates investors' confidence in the company and its
future. We welcome new shareholders and look forward to working with them." 

"It is an honor to welcome the oldest operating limited company in Iceland to
the Main Market.," says Magnús Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "Ísfélag
is a well-established company with an impressive history and ambitious growth
plans. The significant interest of investors in Ísfélag's IPO reflects their
confidence in the company and the Icelandic fishing industry, being among our
core industries. We congratulate everyone at Ísfélag on the listing which
supports the company's visibility and attracts a more diverse group of
investors." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq
Vilnius. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com 






     MEDIA CONTACT
     ?	Kristín Jóhannsdóttir
     ?	+354 868 9836
     ?	kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com
