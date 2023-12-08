FluoGuide A/S: FluoGuide Raises SEK 12 million through Exercise of Warrants

KØBENHAVN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / December 08, 2023 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) Copenhagen, Denmark - FluoGuide A/S ("FluoGuide" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the cutting-edge field of precision cancer surgery, today announced the status of the exercised warrants, issued in connection with the directed share issue in July this year, raising SEK 12 million.

On August 28, 2023, a total of 211,389 warrants were issued as part of the directed share issue completed on July 5, 2023. The exercise price of SEK 66.04 was determined as the VWAP calculated in the period November 10-24, 2023.

A total of 182,495 warrants have been exercised at the exercise price of SEK 66.04, resulting in gross proceeds of SEK 12,051,969.80.

The shares will be open for trading at the latest Friday December 8, 2023.

"We are thankful to the investors exercising their warrants. As per December 7, 2023, we have a cash position of DKK 25 million including the gross proceeds." says Morten Albrechtsen, CEO of FluoGuide and continues: " Combined with our low burn rate we feel well positioned in the planning to fully utilize our three sets of excellent clinical results in aggressive brain cancer, head and neck, and lung cancer."

For further information, please contact:

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO,

FluoGuide A/S

+45 24 25 62 66,

ma@fluoguide.com

About FluoGuide

FluoGuide takes precision surgery to the next level improving the outcome for cancer patients. The Company's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by illuminating cancer intraoperatively. This improved precision enabled by FluoGuide's products is expected to have a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. Ultimately, this improved precision will improve a patient's chance of achieving a complete cure and will lower system-wide healthcare costs.

The Company has published key results on the efficacy of FG001 as well as showing it was well tolerated and safe from clinical trials in patients with aggressive brain cancer (high-grade glioma) that undergo surgery. In addition, FluoGuide has demonstrated the effect of FG001 in lung and head & neck cancers.

For more information on the Company, please visit www.fluoguide.com

This information is information that FluoGuide A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-12-08 09:55 CET.

