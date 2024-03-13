FluoGuide A/S: Chief Financial Officer Ole Larsen Buys Shares

KØBENHAVN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) Copenhagen, Denmark - 13 March 2024 - FluoGuide A/S ("FluoGuide" or the "Company") today announces that Ole Larsen (CFO) has bought shares.

Member of the Executive Management Ole Larsen has bought 529 shares in the Company at an average share price of SEK 54.364.

After the buy, Ole holds 3,000 shares in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO

FluoGuide A/S

Phone: +45 24 25 62 66

E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com



Certified Adviser:

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgransking AB

Phone: +46 70 755 95 51

E-mail: ca@skmg.se



About FluoGuide

FluoGuide takes precision surgery to the next level improving the outcome for cancer patients. The Company's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by illuminating cancer intraoperatively. This improved precision enabled by FluoGuide's products is expected to have a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. Ultimately, this improved precision will improve a patient's chance of achieving a complete cure and will lower system-wide healthcare costs. FG001 binds to the receptor uPAR being extensively expressed on most solid cancer types. The photothermal potential of FG001 could add a direct treatment effect of FG001 to further benefit for patients with cancer undergoing surgery.

The Company has published strong results from phase II trials demonstrating the efficacy of FG001 as well as showing it was well tolerated and safe from clinical trials in patients undergoing surgery to remove aggressive brain (high-grade glioma), head & neck and lung cancers. Based on this strong foundation, FluoGuide expands the scope of application of FG001 and advance the development toward approval in aggressive brain cancer. FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm under the ticker "FLUO". Read more about FluoGuide's pipeline, technology, and upcoming events on www.fluoguide.com

Attachments

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ole Larsen buys shares

Notification to Danish FSA

SOURCE: FluoGuide A/S

View the original press release on accesswire.com