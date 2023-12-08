Mendus has entered into a collaboration with the Australasian Leukaemia & Lymphoma Group (ALLG) to initiate the ALLG AMLM22 CADENCE trial for its lead asset, vididencel, in combination with Onureg (oral azacitidine) as a maintenance treatment in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). This progression is encouraging for Mendus's lead programme as there are very few maintenance treatment options currently available, and we expect the collaboration to support the programme's development. The adaptive, randomised, multi-centre Phase II CADENCE trial will be based in Australia and employ regional test sites leveraging ALLG's local expertise. The trial is anticipated be commence enrolment from early-2024. As a reminder, we expect that management's 11 December presentation (at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2023 meeting) of updated survival data from the ongoing ADVANCE II trial (assessing vididencel as a monotherapy for AML relapse) will be the next near-term catalyst for Mendus.

