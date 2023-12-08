

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), a specialty chemicals industry, Friday said it entered into an agreement to sell its Ethylene Oxide & Derivatives (EO&D) business and production facility to INEOS Oxide for $700 million.



Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell CEO commented, 'Successful execution of this strategic pillar involves making difficult decisions to divest businesses which are not part of our core.'



The transaction is expected to close in second quarter of 2024, the company said in a statement.



In pre-market activity, LyondellBasell's stock was slipping 0.14%, to $92.05, while it closed at $92.18, down 0.27% on Thursday.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken