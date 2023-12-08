Anzeige
Freitag, 08.12.2023

WKN: A14S60 | ISIN: SE0007100599 | Ticker-Symbol: SVHH
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of certificate issued by Svenska Handelsbanken (58/23)

Handelsbanken has today set the Expiration Date for BEAR NENT X2 H to December
15, 2023. The Expiration Date will also be the last Listing Day. Certificates
can be sold in the market until and including December 15, 2023, after which
the certificates will be delisted and the final value paid out on the Repayment
Date, January 3, 2024. 



 Certificate   ISIN code    Underlying   Expiration Date 
----------------------------------------------------------------
BEAR NENT X2 H SE0006090668 Viaplay Group A December 15, 2023
----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
