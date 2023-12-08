Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of certificate issued by Svenska Handelsbanken (58/23)

Handelsbanken has today set the Expiration Date for BEAR NENT X2 H to December 15, 2023. The Expiration Date will also be the last Listing Day. Certificates can be sold in the market until and including December 15, 2023, after which the certificates will be delisted and the final value paid out on the Repayment Date, January 3, 2024. Certificate ISIN code Underlying Expiration Date ---------------------------------------------------------------- BEAR NENT X2 H SE0006090668 Viaplay Group A December 15, 2023 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.