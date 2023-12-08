

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, the Labor Department will release U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for November. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it recovered against the franc and the euro, it was steady against the yen and the pound.



The greenback was worth 144.36 against the yen, 1.0772 against the euro, 1.2575 against the pound and 0.8757 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



