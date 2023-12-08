

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose sharply on Friday after Saudi Arabia and Russia urged all the members of the OPEC+ group to join an output cut agreement.



Stronger than expected U.S. non-farm payroll employment data, the drop in unemployment rate, and a report showing a notable improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment contributed as well to the uptick in oil prices.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $1.89 or about 2.7% at $71.23 a barrel, snapping a six-day losing streak.



Brent crude futures were up $1.85 or 2.5% at $75.90 a barrel a little while ago.



Despite the strong uptick today, WTI crude futures shed more than 4% in the week, recording a seventh straight weekly loss, amid signs of rising global supplies and continued uncertainty about the outlook for fuel demand.



'In the field of energy, the two sides commended the close cooperation between them and the successful efforts of the OPEC+ countries in enhancing the stability of global oil markets,' said the statement released by the Kremlin on Thursday.



Although OPEC members and their allies had agreed to a combined 2.2 million barrels per day in output cuts for the first quarter of 2024, market is concerned that some members may not adhere to their commitments.



Data from China showed China's crude oil imports in November dropped by 9% from a year earlier as high inventory levels, weak economic indicators and slowing orders from independent refiners weakened demand.



A report from Baker Hughes published this afternoon shows the total number of active drilling rigs in the U.S. increased by 1 this week after rising by 3 last week. The total rig count now is 626.



