

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release November numbers for money stock, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The M2 money stock is expected to rise 2.5 percent on year, up from 2.4 percent in October.



Malaysia will see October figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.4 percent on year following the 0.5 percent decline in September.



Indonesia will provide October data for retail sales; in September, sales were up 1.5 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Monday for Constitution Day and will re-open on Tuesday.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken