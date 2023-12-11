TOKYO, Dec 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it joined the Health & Productivity Management Alliance, an organization established on June 30, 2023, consisting of 290 Japanese companies and organizations (1) that share the common vision of "revitalizing Japanese companies through the health of employees and realizing sustainable health insurance."To maintain and improve the physical and mental health of its employees, Fujitsu has been promoting various measures including awareness campaigns for cancer (2), headaches (3), and bone assessments using chest radiographs (4) in cooperation with universities and companies.Through its participation in the Health & Productivity Management Alliance, Fujitsu aims to contribute to the sustainability of Japanese companies by creating an environment where employees can work in good physical and mental health by sharing knowledge and know-how on health management across industries. Fujitsu will further contribute to the creation of a platform for health management to solve societal issues including increasing medical costs.BackgroundThe improvement of people's well-being represents an important issue within Fujitsu's materiality. As part of its vision for "Healthy Living," one of the key focus areas under Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu is not only providing ongoing health education to its employees, but also offers a platform for health-related data (5) for medical institutions and pharmaceutical companies.To further strengthen its health management culture, Fujitsu will promote the use and exchange of information on initiatives and health management with other participating companies in the Health & Productivity Management Alliance.By providing solutions for health management that leverage insights gained through the participation in this alliance, Fujitsu aims to contribute not only to the extension of healthy life expectancy in Japan, but also to the resolution of societal issues including the optimization of health insurance financing and the control of medical costs.Major initiatives of the Health & Productivity Management AllianceThrough the promotion of collaborative health by companies and the Japanese Health Insurance Societies, the Health & Productivity Management Alliance will identify data-driven issues, implement solutions, and evaluate various measures. In addition, through the steady implementation of a PDCA cycle based on a data health plan, participants aim to realize the co-creation and practical implementation of solutions for shaping health management.1. Design of health management evaluation indicators- Design of health management KPIs that contribute to the improvement of corporate value by properly evaluating health management initiatives and results2. Preparation of health management assessment based on data analysis- Development of a health management assessment framework to identify and visualize health issues3. Construction of information platforms for various solutions- Accumulation of information on various solutions necessary for creating robust health management scheme- Creation of a database including information on experience of participating companies and organizations in introducing solutions as well as results of field tests to support the selection of appropriate solutions to companies' health management tasks- Achieve faster practical solutions through collective learning and knowledge of the participating companies and organizations4. Study groups/seminars- The Health & Productivity Management Alliance will hold study sessions and seminars to enhance literacy and skills related to health management for senior management, HR staff and health insurance practitionersExample topics:1) Health management initiatives in human capital management2) Use of data in health management3) Fostering a corporate culture that promotes health management and supports employees4) Practical examples of companies working to solve problems in health management[1] 290 Japanese companies and organizations: As of November 30[2] Awareness campaigns for cancer :Since January 2020, Fujitsu, in cooperation with Keiichi Nakagawa, Associate Professor, Department of Radiology, The University of Tokyo Hospital (currently a Project Professor, Department of Comprehensive Radiation Oncology, Graduate School of Medicine, The University of Tokyo), has been promoting cancer education program that combines e-Learning and lectures on the themes of "cancer prevention and balancing treatment and work" for approximately 70,000 Fujitsu Group employees in Japan. Fujitsu further provided its e-Learning materials for the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare's cancer action program, which was attended by more than 50,000 partners. ("Fujitsu conducts large-scale cancer education for 70,000 employees," press release, January 15, 2020 (in Japanese))[3] Awareness campaigns for headaches :Between July 2019 and February 2022, Fujitsu in cooperation with the Global Patient Advocacy Coalition of the International Headache Society and the Japanese Headache Society run the FUJITSU Headache Project. As part of this project, Fujitsu conducted e-Learning programs for approximately 70,000 Fujitsu Group employees in Japan to acquire knowledge about headaches, as well as video seminars for headache patients and online headache consultations with specialists. ("Fujitsu Honored by the International Headache Society - Global Patient Advocacy Coalition as a World Leader in Migraine Workplace Awareness, Education, and Employee Support Programs," press release, March 2, 2022)[4] Bone assessments using chest radiographs :From October 2023 to March 2025, Fujitsu and iSurgery in collaboration with the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Jikei University School of Medicine conducted field trials to verify the practicality of bone assessments conducted with chest radiographs and the effects of this approach in changing Fujitsu employees' attitudes and habits around health. ("Fujitsu and iSurgery launch bone health promotion project in Japan with Jikei University School of Medicine aiming for early detection of osteoporosis," press release, September 26, 2023)[5] Platform for health-related data :Fujitsu in March 2023 launched a cloud-based platform for healthcare sector in Japan that allows users to securely collect and leverage health-related data to promote digital transformation in the medical field. ("Fujitsu launches new cloud-based platform for healthcare sector in Japan, promoting personalized healthcare and drug development," press release, March 28, 2023)About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Fujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.