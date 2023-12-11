

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to 4-day lows of 156.79 against the euro and 182.71 against the pound, from last week's closing quotes of 155.96 and 181.83, respectively.



The yen slid to 4-day lows of 145.57 against the U.S. dollar and 165.61 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 144.93 and 164.71, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 4-day lows of 89.10 and 107.11 from last week's closing quotes of 88.71 and 106.64, respectively.



The yen edged down to 95.61 against the Australian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 95.28.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 160.00 against the euro, 186.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the greenback, 171.00 against the franc, 91.00 against the kiwi, 111.00 against the loonie and 98.00 against the aussie.



