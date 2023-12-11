

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia and BT Group announced an agreement to develop 5G network monetization opportunities through Nokia's Network as Code platform with developer portal and BT Group's cloud-native network.



The Nokia platform helps operators monetize their 5G network assets beyond pure connectivity. It provides application developers with tools such as Software Development Kits and open Application Programming Interfaces. BT Group operates EE - a mobile network in the UK. Nokia and BT Group will make those tools available to developers so they can utilize BT Group's network features, write new use cases, and create new value for EE customers.



Nokia has announced a similar agreement with DISH Wireless.



