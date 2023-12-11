Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Unlocks Opportunities for Drug Discovery

USE OF PARSORTIX SYSTEM IN PRE-CLINICAL MODEL UNLOCKS OPPORTUNITIES FOR DRUG DISCOVERY

Harvested CTCs reveal gene expression profile associated with development and progression of brain metastasis in melanoma

Researchers suggest such profiling could prove to be "pivotal" to prescribing more targeted treatments in this setting

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) diagnostic solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology, is delighted to announce the publication of breakthrough work by researchers at the University of New Mexico, US, into the role of CTC gene expression in the progression of melanoma brain metastasis. The researchers used the Parsortix system to harvest CTCs for analysis and concluded that "… gene expression in CTCs could be pivotal to prescribing more targeted treatment based on the needs of the patient."

In this study, pre-clinical mouse models of melanoma brain metastasis were split into four treatment groups and two cancer drugs were tested individually and together vs. placebo. Blood samples were analysed using the Parsortix system to harvest CTCs. The authors found that using the two drugs together was the most effective therapeutic regime, reducing tumour burden, metastasis and CTC count.

This research provides further evidence of the capability of the Parsortix system to be used for the harvesting of CTCs for analysis in pre-clinical mouse models.

The global market for preclinical clinical research organisations exceeded a valuation of US$ 5 billion in 2022 and is expected to achieve a 7.5% CAGR over the next 10 years owing to increasing R&D expenditure on early-stage development combined with the growing number of drugs in preclinical development.

ANGLE Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Newland, commented:

"The use of CTC biomarkers in clinical trials is a rapidly growing field enabling longitudinal monitoring of transcriptomic and proteomic changes. ANGLE can provide pharma customers with a complete range of services to support preclinical and clinical drug development. This includes standardised and validated protocols for analysing CTCs including the established techniques of IF, dPCR and NGS, and the capability to deliver bespoke assays to identify drug targets and ascertain therapeutic efficacy."

This peer-reviewed journal article is published in the journal of Cancers and available at www.angleplc.com/publications.

About ANGLE plc

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) diagnostic solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology using a simple blood sample. ANGLE's FDA cleared and patent protected circulating tumour cell (CTC) harvesting technology known as the Parsortix® PC1 System enables complete downstream analysis of the sample including whole cell imaging and proteomic analysis and full genomic and transcriptomic molecular analysis.

ANGLE's commercial businesses are focusing on diagnostic products and clinical services. Diagnostic products include the Parsortix® system and associated consumables. The clinical services business is offered through ANGLE's GCP-compliant laboratories in the UK and the United States. Services include custom made assay development and clinical trial testing for pharma.

Over 90 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the performance of the Parsortix system. For more information, visit www.angleplc.com

