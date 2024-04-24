

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ANGLE plc (AGL.L, ANPCY) said that it has reached an agreement with AstraZeneca PLC, to develop and validate a methodology leveraging ANGLE's existing DNA damage response or 'DDR' assay for the detection of micronuclei in circulating tumour cells as a measure of DDR.



As per the deal, ANGLE will develop a methodology for CTC micronuclei detection based on its existing pKAP1 CTC-based DDR assay, which measures expression of a key protein in the DNA damage response. Assay development will take place in ANGLE's laboratories in Guildford, UK, and follows the Company's development and launch of two DDR assays in 2023. The 6-month development phase is worth an initial 150,000 pounds to ANGLE.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken