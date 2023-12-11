

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK), a French retail company, said on Monday that Grupo Calleja, has issued the first notice of the tender offer to be launched in Colombia to acquire Casino's stake in Almacenes Exito S.A.



The tender offer will run from December 18, 2023 to January 19, 2024. The settlement will be held on the third business day after the allocation of the Colombian tender by the Colombian stock exchange, at the end of January 2024.



Casino said the buyer will also launch a tender offer in the U.S. without specifying the date.



On October 16, Casino had announced that it was executing a pre-agreement with Grupo Calleja to sell Casino's all shares in Exito for $556 million in cash.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken