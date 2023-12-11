

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF) on Monday said its Sarclisa in combination with carfilzomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (KRd) significantly improved rate of minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity in transplant-eligible patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma in late-stage study.



MRD negativity is defined as the absence of myeloma cells in the bone marrow after treatment, Sanofi said.



Results from the Phase 3 study showed that 77% patients with newly diagnosed, transplant-eligible multiple myeloma achieved MRD negativity when treated with Sarclisa plus KRd compared with KRd alone.



