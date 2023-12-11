Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Board Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc



("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") announces that with effect from 1stJanuary 2024 Michel Meus will be stepping down as Chairman of the Company. Michel Meeus will remain as a non-executive director and will become a member of the Audit Committee. The Board would like to record their appreciation for his significant contribution to the Company since assuming the role of Chairman in November 2019.

Jacques Mahaux, an independent non-executive director, will assume the role of Chairman.

Fady Khallouf, Cadogan's CEO commented: "All Directors express their deep gratitude to Michel Meeus for what he realized as Chairman of the Board during these four difficult years of pandemic and war in Ukraine. Michel created mutual trust and confidence among all the members of the Board. We are all happy that Cadogan will continue to benefit from his experience and expertise."

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

