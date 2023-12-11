Regulatory News:

Atlante, the company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) (Paris:NHOA) dedicated to electric vehicles fast and ultra-fast charging network, inaugurates today and makes available to the more than 10 million people that each year visit that area, the first EV fastcharging station available 24/7 of CityLife.

The station is equipped with 4 fastcharging points and a subsequent expansion to 12 new fast and ultra-fast charging points is foreseen, as soon as obtained the necessary administrative approvals. The charging station will also be co-branded with BMW and MINI and immediately locatable, both through the main e-mobility service apps and the BMW Groups' dedicated customer apps, with which the Active flat rate can be accessed. Payment is also straightforward because, thanks also to the partnership with Mastercard, it will also be possible to top up your vehicle by paying via POS directly with a debit, credit, or prepaid card, thus offering greater ease of use and price transparency.

The charging station is part of a broader collaboration project with CityLife. Atlante will be responsible for installing a photovoltaic system that will cover the new CityLife padel center, the Atlante Arena, the state-ofthe-art building designed by Novembre Studio with a strong focus on efficiency and sustainability. The solar energy generated by the photovoltaic system will power the Atlante Arena with zero-emission and locally sourced energy, marking the first step towards the creation of a true "energy community" within CityLife, integrated with energy storage systems and aimed at decarbonizing the entire complex, including the charging stations and adjacent facilities.

The CityLife project was born in 2004 and represents one of the most important urban development areas in Europe, at the top of the world for high livability and architectural and environmental quality. CityLife is an area of over 360,000 square meters, including 178,000 square meters of public park, which includes residences and commercial spaces, as well as the three office towers designed by Zaha Hadid, Arata Isozaki and Daniel Libeskind, now a recognizable landmark for the Milan skyline.

"CityLife is one of the most important urban regeneration projects in Europe with a clear sustainability strategy. For this reason it is a pleasure for us to inaugurate today the first fastcharging points, allowing users and visitors to experience the 'future' of electric mobility, recharging intuitively in just a few minutes in an exceptionally beautiful environment. Looking ahead, together with CityLife, we will demonstrate that the technologies to make our cities more sustainable exist and should be fully utilized. I commend Paolo Micucci, Roberto Russo, Giorgio Lazzaro, and their colleagues at CityLife for turning this splendid urban complex into an open workshop of sustainable ideas and projects, and I thank them for placing their trust in the Atlante", said Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante

"This station in CityLife perfectly represents the union of values between Atlante and the iconic place where the station is located, the continuous pursuit of sustainability and innovation, speed and design with excellent partners such as BMW, MINI and Mastercard", addedGabriele Tuccillo, CEO of Atlante Italia

The charging station, accessible to individuals with reduced mobility, will be available 24/7, open to all electric vehicles, and compatible with all electric mobility service standards and providers.

