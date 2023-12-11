

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit increased in October from a year ago as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 307 million in October from EUR 283 million in the same month last year. In September, the trade shortfall was EUR 195 million.



Exports declined 21.0 percent annually in October, after falling 24.0 percent in the previous month. The biggest fall was recorded in the shipments of mineral products.



Imports fell 17.0 percent in October from last year, which was slower than the 21.0 percent decline in the prior month.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken