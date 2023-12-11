

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation increased somewhat in November after easing in the previous three months, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-over-year in November, following a 0.1 percent increase in September.



The higher inflation in November compared to last month is mainly due to price changes for gas, electricity, furniture, and home furnishings, the agency said.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, nonetheless eased to 3.0 percent from 3.3 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 3.2 percent, while utility costs dropped by 4.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices were down 0.3 percent in November, reversing the 0.3 percent rise in October.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken