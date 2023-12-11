

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.50 billion, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $1.74 billion, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.76 billion or $1.34 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $12.94 billion from $12.28 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $2.50 Bln. vs. $1.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q2): $12.94 Bln vs. $12.28 Bln last year.



