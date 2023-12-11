

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar turned in a mixed performance against its major counterparts on Monday, ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, and a slew of crucial economic data.



The European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and the Swiss National Bank are also scheduled to announce their policy decisions this week.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged. The focus is on the central bank's accompanying statement and projections.



Reports on consumer and producer price inflation are also likely to attract attention in the coming days along with reports on retail sales and industrial production.



The dollar index climbed to 104.26 a little past noon, but pare gains and dropped to 104.08 later on, up just marginally from the previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar firmed to 1.0742 but retreated to 1.0765 later on in the session, recording a marginal loss.



The dollar was down slightly against Pound Sterling at 1.2555, recovering from 1.2591. Against the Japanese currency, the dollar strengthened to fetch 146.18 yen, rising about 0.85%.



Against the Aussie, the dollar firmed to 0.6567 from 0.6581. The dollar weakened to CHF 0.8784 against Swiss franc. The dollar edged down marginally to 1.3575.



